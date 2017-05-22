Ghanaian duo Agyei, Kotei inch closer to first silverware as Simba...

Ghanaian duo Daniel Agyei and James Kotei will win their first major silverware in Tanzania ahead of the Federation Cup final between Simba and Mbao FC on Saturday. Simba led the Mainland Premier League race for prolonged periods in the just ended campaign, opening an 8-point lead at one time, but could not wrestle the title from holders Yanga.

