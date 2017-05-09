Elephants pay unexpected visit to Tan...

Elephants pay unexpected visit to Tanzania university

19 hrs ago

Dar es Salaam: Four wild elephants from nearby forests paid an unexpected visit to a university in Tanzania's capital on Tuesday, triggering more entertainment than panic before being chased away by rangers. "When we saw them in the morning, we were initially afraid and informed the university officials," said Jessica Mollel, a student at the University of Dodoma, who said a crowd quickly formed.

Chicago, IL

