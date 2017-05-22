East Africa: Tanzania, Uganda Sign Oil Pipeline Deal
Tanzania and Uganda have put pen to paper, for the construction of a 1,403-kilometre pipeline for transporting crude oil from Hoima to Tanga Port in Tanzania. Presidents John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, signed a communiqu to that effect, upon completion of discussions on sections of the contract which will be signed later, to set the project in motion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC