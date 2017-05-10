East Africa hit by flash floods

East Africa hit by flash floods

Friday May 12 Read more: Al Jazeera

The seasonal rains have come with a vengeance across eastern Kenya and Tanzania. Heavy and steady torrential downpours have many areas under water, leaving at least nine people dead.

