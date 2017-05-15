East Africa: EU Courts Magufuli to Si...

East Africa: EU Courts Magufuli to Sign 'Controversial' Trade Deal

The European Union has invited the government of Tanzania for dialogue over the Economic Partnership Agreement impasse that has threatened to derail the trade pact between the bloc and the East African Community member countries. The head of the EU delegation to Tanzania and the East African Community, Roeland van de Geer, said they were awaiting Dar es Salaam's position on the matter.

