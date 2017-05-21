EAC agrees to wait for clarifications...

EAC agrees to wait for clarifications on EU trade deal

Leaders of the East African Community on Saturday agreed not to force member states to sign the EAC- European Union Economic Partnership Agreement . A communique issued at the end of the 18th ordinary summit of the EAC in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam said the leaders noted that the remaining EAC member states that have not signed the EPA trade deal were not in a position to do so pending clarification of issues they have identified in the deal.

