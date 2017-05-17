Climate-resistant coral found in nort...

Climate-resistant coral found in northern Mozambique

Read more: Daily Mail

Researchers have found that some coral reefs in northern Mozambique and the Quirimbas Islands have an environment that resists climate change . However, the reefs are being overfished due to low compliance with fisheries law, killing the fish that help protect the reefs.

