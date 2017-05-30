Acacia Mining fights back against Tanzania discrepancy claims

Firing back a response to Tanzanian accusations that it under-declared gold exports, Acacia Mining has called for an independent review and said "we are considering all of our options". The 277 of Acacia's containers held at Dar Es Salaam port contain, according to the company, 26,000 ounces of gold in total produced in one month from its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines in the country.

