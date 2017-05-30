Acacia Mining fights back against Tan...

Acacia Mining fights back against Tanzania discrepancy claims

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Live Charts

Firing back a response to Tanzanian accusations that it under-declared gold exports, Acacia Mining has called for an independent review and said "we are considering all of our options". The 277 of Acacia's containers held at Dar Es Salaam port contain, according to the company, 26,000 ounces of gold in total produced in one month from its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi mines in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,718 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC