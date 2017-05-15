A memoir from Tanzania to Calgary
In Mansoor Ladha's new book, Memoirs of a Muhindi: Fleeing East Africa for the West, he contrasts life in Africa to Canada, and how a person's skin colour can make a difference. He writes about his journey from Zanzibar, Tanzania to Canada and the adjustments he had to make along the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Asian Pacific Post.
