Zanzibar marks 45th anniversary of assassination of founding leader
The Zanzibar archipelago off the Indian Ocean coast in east Africa on Friday marked 45 years of the assassination of the founding President Abeid Amani Karume. Speaking at Zanzibar's headquarters of the ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi at Kisiwandui where Karume was buried, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the revolution which was led by Karume in 1964 was aimed at liberating and uniting Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC