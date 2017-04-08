Zanzibar marks 45th anniversary of as...

Zanzibar marks 45th anniversary of assassination of founding leader

The Zanzibar archipelago off the Indian Ocean coast in east Africa on Friday marked 45 years of the assassination of the founding President Abeid Amani Karume. Speaking at Zanzibar's headquarters of the ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi at Kisiwandui where Karume was buried, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the revolution which was led by Karume in 1964 was aimed at liberating and uniting Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general.

