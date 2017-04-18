Wineries to Pour Funds Into Clean Wat...

Wineries to Pour Funds Into Clean Water Project in Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Noozhawk

Mission Tanzania, an outreach program of Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, joins LaFond Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Demetria Winery and Andrew Murray Vineyards for the fourth annual Wine for Water event, Saturday, May 20. The evening of fine wines, Mediterranean hors d'oeuvres, and live music will benefit more than 200 villages in Bukoba, Tanzania, most of which have no access to clean drinking water and safe sanitation. Wine for Water is at 6 p.m. in the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church event center, 1205 San Antonio Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,325 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC