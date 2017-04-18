Wineries to Pour Funds Into Clean Water Project in Africa

Mission Tanzania, an outreach program of Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, joins LaFond Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Demetria Winery and Andrew Murray Vineyards for the fourth annual Wine for Water event, Saturday, May 20. The evening of fine wines, Mediterranean hors d'oeuvres, and live music will benefit more than 200 villages in Bukoba, Tanzania, most of which have no access to clean drinking water and safe sanitation. Wine for Water is at 6 p.m. in the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church event center, 1205 San Antonio Road.

