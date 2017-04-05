Tanzanian president appoints oppositi...

Tanzanian president appoints opposition member to senior gov't post

Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Tuesday appointed a chief adviser to an opposition party as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, making him the first opposition appointee in the history of the east African country. The president appointed Kitila Mkumbo, adviser to the Alliance for Change and Transparency -Wazalendo party and a professor at the state-owned University of Dar es Salaam.

