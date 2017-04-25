Tanzanian polygamist's puzzle: how to...

Tanzanian polygamist's puzzle: how to stop six wives warring over 500 acres?

W ith six wives, 16 children, 60 grandchildren and 500 acres of land, 80-year-old Tanzanian traditional healer Kuzenza Magoso worries his descendants could start fighting over his estate when he dies. Family land disputes can turn violent in Tanzania, where property is traditionally passed on from one male to another without title deeds or written wills.

Chicago, IL

