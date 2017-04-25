Tanzanian gov't orders public health facilities to give free malaria tests, drugs

The government of Tanzania on Tuesday directed all public health centers to give free malaria rapid diagnostic tests and a combination of anti-malarial drugs called ALu as part of a campaign to eliminate the killer disease. Speaking at an event to mark the World Malaria Day in the political capital Dodoma, the east African country's Minister for Health, Ummy Mwalimu, said the malaria rapid diagnostic tests ALu anti-malaria combination drugs were given free in all public health facilities.

