Tanzanian coastal city builds botanical garden to protect rare forest cover
Tanzania's Indian Ocean coastal city of Tanga is set to establish a coastal forest botanical garden aimed at conserving and protecting coastal forest cover from extinction, an expert said on Friday. Mohamed Yasin, the brains behind the project and director of Tanzania eco-Volunteerism , a Tanga-based environmental conservation organization, said the botanical garden was currently being established at Geza village, 16 kilometers south of the Tanga city.
