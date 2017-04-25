Tanzanian authorities warn against di...

Tanzanian authorities warn against diverting water from Great Ruaha River

Read more: Xinhuanet

Tanzanian authorities on Monday warned what they described as wealthy and politically well-connected individuals against diverting water from the Great Ruaha River, the lifeline of more than six million people. January Makamba, the east African nation's minister of state in the Vice-President's Office responsible for environment, told the National Assembly in Dodoma that the malpractice has greatly affected the river's water flow.

Chicago, IL

