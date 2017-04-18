Tanzania: Why Vodacom Share Offer Has Been Extended
Dar es Salaam - Vodacom Tanzania Plc is extending the deadline for its initial public offering by three weeks as it seeks to give local investors more time to take part in the share sale. Vodacom seeks to raise Sh476 billion through sale of its 560 million shares at a price of Sh850 each in the ongoing IPO as the telecommunication firm offloads a 25 per cent stake to the public in compliance with the Electronic and Postal and Communications Act , 2010 as amended by the Finance Act 2016.
