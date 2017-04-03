Tanzania: Why Jakaya Kikwete Got Hero's Welcome in Parliament

MPs from across the political divide yesterday cheered Retired President Jakaya Kikwete for ten minutes in Parliament, prompting debate as to what message the lawmakers were trying to convey. MPs from both the ruling CCM and Opposition burst into applause after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, announced that Mr Kikwete was among visitors following proceedings from the public gallery.

