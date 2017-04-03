Tanzania: Water Scarcity Threatens Horticulture Industry
Unavailability of water poses a huge challenge to horticultural farmers, threat-ening the future of the multi-million dollar industry, play-ers have said. Speaking to the 'Sunday News' yesterday, they said the declining water levels also threaten the country's future food security prospects and calls for immediate action to manage the resource well.
