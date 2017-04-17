Tanzania: Vodacom Now Likely to Extend Share Sale
Dar es Salaam - Vodacom is reportedly considering an extension of the deadline for the sale of its shares to the public, amid reports the initial public offering may be undersubscribed. Bloomberg reported yesterday that the company would ask the Capital Markets and Securities Authority to extend the IPO deadline and also allow foreigners to buy the shares.
