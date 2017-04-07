Tanzania, Uganda sign energy and avia...

Tanzania, Uganda sign energy and aviation agreements

Tanzania and Uganda have signed agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in energy and civil aviation, Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Augustine Mahiga, said on Thursday. Mahiga said the agreements between the two members of the East African Community were signed on Wednesday night at the end of a Joint Partnership Commission meeting in Arusha on Wednesday night.

