Tanzania: TTCL Vows to Further 'Light' City, Economic Zones

Telecommunication Company Limited in Mwanza Region yesterday affirmed that it will switch on the Metro Optic Fibre Rings Network this month to give the city a more network coverage, particularly in the economic zones. The new move which would ensure stronger and uninterrupted communications is expected to serve the investments planned for the city.

Chicago, IL

