Tanzania: Tarime Signs Sugar Deal With Uganda Company

The industrial sector yesterday witnessed a historic occasion here after Tarime District Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Ugandan firm with an interest to construct a sugar factory in the district. Uganda's Nile Agro Industries Limited is the firm that signed MoU at a ceremony held at the Mara Regional Investors Hall in Musoma and witnessed by the Regional Commissioner Dr Charles Mlingwa, businesspeople, local contractors and community leaders from the villages set to benefit from the investment.

Chicago, IL

