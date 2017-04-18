Tanzania: Tanzania Brewers Adjust Bot...

Tanzania: Tanzania Brewers Adjust Bottles, Prices in Satchet Ban

4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Brewers in Tanzania have responded to the government ban on the sale of alcohol in sachets by introducing smaller bottles of popular brands and reducing the prices of some of their products. Tanzania Breweries Ltd now has 375ml bottles of its popular Safari, Kilimanjaro and Castle Lager brands, which were only sold in 500ml bottles.

