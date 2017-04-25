Tanzania: Tanganyika and Zanzibar Uni...

Tanzania: Tanganyika and Zanzibar Union Hailed As Tanzania Turns 53

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

As Tanzania turns 53 years today, political pundits have hailed the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar that has remained intact despite ups and downs, calling upon specific negotiation machinery to address issues as they rise. Ahead of national celebrations, pencilled for Dodoma Region today to mark Union anniversary, the government and experts flagged major achievements made after Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar united in April 1964.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC