Tanzania: Tanganyika and Zanzibar Union Hailed As Tanzania Turns 53
As Tanzania turns 53 years today, political pundits have hailed the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar that has remained intact despite ups and downs, calling upon specific negotiation machinery to address issues as they rise. Ahead of national celebrations, pencilled for Dodoma Region today to mark Union anniversary, the government and experts flagged major achievements made after Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar united in April 1964.
