Tanzania: Stage Set for Hearing of High-Profile Drug Cases
Hearing of three cases of suspects nabbed with drugs at the Kilimanjaro International Airport in 2013 and 2014 will take place at the High Court here this week. The two were allegedly found trafficking 4.8 kilogrammes of heroin with a street value of Sh192 million at the airport on February 12, 2014.
