Tanzania: Socioeconomic Benefits of Magufuli's New Rail Project
The construction of 1,219-kilometre, Dar es Salaam- Mwanza- Kigoma Standard Gauge Railway has commenced amid high expectation among Tanzanians who wish to see the railway recording good performance and contributing greatly to the nation's economy. It is obvious that the economy of the country is set to improve as transportation costs will decrease.
