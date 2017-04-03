Tanzania signs new budget support agr...

Tanzania signs new budget support agreement with EU

Tanzania signed a 245-million-U.S.-dollar budget financing agreement with the European Union on Monday aimed at supporting strategic development projects in the next four years. Doto James, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Finance and Planning, said the 2016-2020 grant will effectively start to be implemented in the 2016/17 fiscal budget.

