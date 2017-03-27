Tanzania: Shein Threatens to Expel Clove Smugglers

Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has warned government leaders in Pemba to refrain from engaging in smuggling of cloves, stressing that his government wouldn't accommodate anyone involved in such dealings. President Shein made the remarks yesterday during a meeting with government leaders including heads of the revolutionary government, regional and district commissioners, regional and district administrative officers at Makonyo Hall in Chake Chake, Pemba.

