Tanzania: 'Seeking to Manufacture Plastic Bags...invest in Recycling Plant'
New plastic bag manufacturing factories in the country will have to install recycling facilities as the government moves to curb environmental degradation, the National Environment Management Council has announced. NEMC Coordinator for the Eastern Zone Jaffar Chimgege, speaking here over the weekend, said: "As a country, we face a serious challenge when it comes to littering the environment by plastic materials and solid waste...they both pose serious threat to the environment."
