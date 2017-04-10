Tanzania: Scrapping of 5% Withholding...

Tanzania: Scrapping of 5% Withholding Tax Deduction On Security...

Following the presentation of the 2017/18 Budget Framework by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango in Dodoma last week, it is evident that the Budgeting process for the coming fiscal year is now at the final stages. As we all know, the budgeting process normally begins very early by inviting various stakeholders to participate in the process by submitting their proposals and recommendations to a task force team for review and analysis.

