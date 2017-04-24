Tanzania: Researchers On Deadly Banan...

Tanzania: Researchers On Deadly Banana Disease Outbreak Lookout

Tanzania's agriculture researchers are on high alert to contain the outbreak of a deadly banana disease, said to wipe-out 100 per cent of a plantation. The disease, Fusarium wilt Tropical Race 4 affecting Cavendish banana has already been reported in northern Mozambique -- near the country's southern border.

