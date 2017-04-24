Tanzania: Repaying U.S.$1 Billion Loan May Be Difficult, Govt Told
Dar es Salaam - Tanzania might fail to repay a $1.283 billion loan from Exim Bank of China for constructing the Mtwara-Dar es Salaam Natural Gas Pipeline if the 2015/16 Controller and Auditor General's report is anything to go by. Report the pipeline, which was constructed by China Petroleum and Technology Development Company transports 46.61 mmscfd equivalent to 6 per cent of the total pipeline capacity amounted to 737.39 mmscfd.
