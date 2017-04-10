Tanzania: Pressure Piles Up On Magufu...

Tanzania: Pressure Piles Up On Magufuli's Govt to Act on Kidnappings

Pressure is mounting for the government to take measures over incidents of abductions which MPs allege are linked with intelligence officers. The lawmakers alleged there is a group in the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service which is executing the abductions and arresting of people, something which is outside the Tiss mandate.

Chicago, IL

