Tanzania: PM's Team Unearths 'Thieves' At WETCU

A probe team formed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has unearthed massive financial irregularities in Western Zone Tobacco Growers Cooperative Union , it has been revealed. The Premier had on March 16, this year, disbanded the board of directors for WETCU and Tanzania Tobacco Board after it came to light that the two institutions had failed to properly supervise the cash crop and were marred in embezzlement.

