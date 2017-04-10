Tanzania: PM's Team Unearths 'Thieves' At WETCU
A probe team formed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has unearthed massive financial irregularities in Western Zone Tobacco Growers Cooperative Union , it has been revealed. The Premier had on March 16, this year, disbanded the board of directors for WETCU and Tanzania Tobacco Board after it came to light that the two institutions had failed to properly supervise the cash crop and were marred in embezzlement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC