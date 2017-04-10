Tanzania: People's Bank of Zanzibar P...

Tanzania: People's Bank of Zanzibar Profit Up 6%

THE People's Bank of Zanzibar net profit has climbed up 6.0 per cent to 11.5bn/- in 2016. The bank profit was pushed up mainly by net interest income that increased to 26.99bn/- in 2016 from 20.88bn/- in 2015.

