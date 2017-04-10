Tanzania: PCCB to Probe Misuse of Airport Compensation Funds

The saga relating to compensation of residents in Dar es Salaam who were affected following the expansion of the Julius Nyerere International Airport has landed in the hands of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau . This was said by the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Engineer Edwin Ngonyani, when responding to a supplementary question by Mwita Waitara , who wanted to know when compensation would be effected as the matter has been pending a long time.

