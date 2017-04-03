Tanzania: Over 63,000 Households Remo...

Tanzania: Over 63,000 Households Removed From Social Fund List

A total of 63,819 households in the country have been removed from Tanzania Social Action Fund 's beneficiary list, minister of State in the President's Office Angela Kairuki told the Parliament yesterday. She said a special crackdown launched by the government last year established that most of the households on Tasaf's beneficiary list were not qualifying to benefit from it.

Chicago, IL

