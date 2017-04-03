Tanzania: Mwanza Gold Refinery Plant ...

Tanzania: Mwanza Gold Refinery Plant in the Pipeline

Gold have Mwanza regional authorities on the upbeat: They're now mulling over proposals to put up a gold refinery plant within the city, taking advantage of the region as a trading hub in minerals. The city is the major market of the precious stones mined in the neighbouring regions of Geita, Shinyanga and Mara.

Chicago, IL

