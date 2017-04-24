Tanzania: More Pregnant Women Go to H...

Tanzania: More Pregnant Women Go to Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

AS the world prepares to mark the International Day of the Midwife 2017, health officers here said more expectant mothers now opt for deliveries in hospitals instead of Traditional Birth Attendants . Ms Amina Abdulkadir, the Chairperson of 'Zanzibar Nurses Association ', said this at a press conference yesterday to mark the beginning of a week-long observation of the IDM held on every May 5 of each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,668,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC