Tanzania: More Pregnant Women Go to Hospital
AS the world prepares to mark the International Day of the Midwife 2017, health officers here said more expectant mothers now opt for deliveries in hospitals instead of Traditional Birth Attendants . Ms Amina Abdulkadir, the Chairperson of 'Zanzibar Nurses Association ', said this at a press conference yesterday to mark the beginning of a week-long observation of the IDM held on every May 5 of each year.
