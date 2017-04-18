Tanzania: Misuse of Millions of Road Sign Funds Revealed

The Controller and Auditor General , Prof Mussa Assad, has accused the Tanzania National Roads Agency of misusing 309.7m/- that had been allocated for erection of signs for people with disabilities in eight regions of Tanzania Mainland. "Despite TANROADS having allocated 309.7m/- in the year 2015/2016 for erection of signs for people with disabilities in the eight visited regions, only about 15 per cent of required disability signs was installed," the CAG pointed out in his performance report on management of roads furniture.

