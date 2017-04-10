Tanzania: Minister Appeals for Public...

Tanzania: Minister Appeals for Public Support to Flush Out Killers

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam/Rufiji - People queued yesterday at Kurasini to pay their last respects to eight police officers who were killed by unidentified gangsters in a Thursday night ambush in Kibiti District, Coast Region. Sorrow engulfed the Kurasini Police Barracks where the fallen policemen's coffins were lined up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC