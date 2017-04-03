Tanzania: Mbowe, Mdee Grilled By Parliamentary Committee
THE Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, yesterday grilled Kawe lawmaker Halima Mdee and Leader of Opposition Camp, Freeman Mbowe for several hours for allegedly breaching parliamentary standing orders. Ms Mdee and Mr Mbowe, who is also Chadema Chairman, turned up for the hearing which commenced at 10:00 am.
