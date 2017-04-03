Tanzania: Massive Fraud Rocks U.S.$27 Million Agricultural Inputs Claims
THE government has uncovered massive fraud on claims of the outstanding 62bn/- it owes agents who supplied subsidised agricultural inputs. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries' Permanent Secretary , Eng Mathew Mtigumwe, told the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee yesterday that verification conducted by his office discovered that some of the claims were not genuine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC