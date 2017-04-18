Tanzania: Magufuli's Fee-Free Educati...

Tanzania: Magufuli's Fee-Free Education Drive Pays Off

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Ambitious plan by the government to provide fee-free and quality education has paid off, with tripled enrolments recorded in many public schools, countrywide. Tabling his 2017/2018 ministerial budget estimates, the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, George Simbachawene, said enrolment for kindergarten schools shot up to 1,345,636 in 2017 compared to last year's 971,716.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC