Tanzania: Magufuli's Fee-Free Education Drive Pays Off

Ambitious plan by the government to provide fee-free and quality education has paid off, with tripled enrolments recorded in many public schools, countrywide. Tabling his 2017/2018 ministerial budget estimates, the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, George Simbachawene, said enrolment for kindergarten schools shot up to 1,345,636 in 2017 compared to last year's 971,716.

