Tanzania: Magufuli's Austerity Measures Slow Down Implementation of Projects

Tanzania plans to spend Tsh31.7 trillion in the fiscal year 2017/18, but may face hurdles in implementation because of revenue shortfalls. A range of austerity measures implemented by the government in the past year have led to a shortage of cash in the country and reduction of jobs in the public and private sectors.

