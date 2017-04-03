Tanzania: Magufuli Prepares to Recall...

Tanzania: Magufuli Prepares to Recall Draft Constitution

Tanzania's President John Magufuli's decision to appoint to key posts two major members of the defunct Constitution Review Commission who supported a controversial three-tier government model has been seen as a move to gather forces to resume the process of writing a new constitution. The proposed constitution was shelved by the Jakaya Kikwete administration after disagreements on the model of the Union.Sources told The EastAfrican that President Magufuli is keen to push for a new constitution based on the recommendations of the Constituent Assembly and the CRC, but there are concerns among his key advisors that involving politicians could derail the process again.

Chicago, IL

