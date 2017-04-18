Tanzania: Magufuli Has Tied His Legacy to Infrastructures
While launching the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro SGR line project, on the day Tanzanians remembered the passing of its former prime ministers, Edward Moringe Sokoine who perished in a road accident in 1984, President John Magufuli left no doubt, once again as to where his vision of the future of the country lies. Sokoine lived and worked in the times of Mwalimu when the country saw its future accomplished through the policies of Ujamaa, inspired by the East especially China, which failed to deliver the economic miracles to propel us out of humiliating poverty but delivered a country with principles and values; a country where the sense of accomplishment was more than economic gains.
