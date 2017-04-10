Tanzania: Magufuli Flags Off Standard...

Tanzania: Magufuli Flags Off Standard Gauge Railway Project

President John Magufuli yesterday laid a foundation stone for the initiation of the construction of first historic Standard Gauge Railway line in East and Central Africa, with the capacity to transport 10,000 tonnes of cargo at once, in which upon completion in 2019, will create more than one million jobs. The first phase of the project will create more than 600,000 job opportunities in which among them 30,000 will be directly employed.

Chicago, IL

