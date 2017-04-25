Tanzania: Let's Find Oil, Gas First B...

Tanzania: Let's Find Oil, Gas First Before Wrangles - Zanzibar Politicians told

The government has called upon Zanzibar politicians to allow exploration of oil and gas, to ascertain whether the resources are present before haggling on which side the products belong to. Minister of Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongo was forced to issue the clarification when Members of Parliament continued haggling and wanting more information on whether the oil and gas issue was under Union, when contributing to the Vice-President's Office budget estimates.

